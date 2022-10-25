Search

25 Oct 2022

Notts County hit Wealdstone for six

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 11:04 PM

Adam Chicksen’s double helped Notts County stay top of the Vanarama National League table after thrashing Wealdstone 6-1.

The Magpies scored four goals in the first half, but were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute when Richard Brindley was sent off.

Macaulay Langstaff put County in front two minutes in, firing the ball into the top corner for his 17th goal of the season.

They doubled the lead in the 24th minute when Ruben da Rocha Rodrigues teed up Chicksen who slotted the ball low into the far corner.

Matt Palmer added a third on the half-hour mark, finding the bottom corner for his first goal of the season.

Chicksen scored his second in the 43rd minute after getting the ball in the centre of the box and smashing home into the top corner.

Aaron Nemane netted the Magpies’ fifth of the night just one minute after half-time when his shot took a deflection to find the net, and he then teed up Geraldo Bajrami, who finished from close range.

Wealdstone earned a consolation in the 61st minute when Micah Obiero tucked the ball home from close range before Brindley was dismissed for Notts in the 67th minute after picking up his second yellow card.

