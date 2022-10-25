Joe Nuttall penalty brace helps Scunthorpe end five-game run without a win

Two penalties from Joe Nuttall helped Scunthorpe earn their first league win in five games after coming from behind to beat Gateshead 3-1.

The Iron move out of the National League relegation zone and into 20th, but the Heed are now third from bottom.

Gateshead took the lead nine minutes in when Adam Campbell slotted home from close range and had multiple chances to add a second, but goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst saved efforts from Greg Olley and Dan Ward.

Scunthorpe were awarded a penalty and Joe Nuttall converted from the penalty spot to equalise in the 43rd minute.

The Iron then took the lead four minutes into the second-half when Caolan Lavery headed home from a corner and his effort bounced in from the crossbar.

Nuttall got his brace three minutes into stoppage time after Scunthorpe were awarded their second penalty of the night, and he made no mistake from the spot again.