26 Oct 2022

Carlos Corberan appointed West Brom manager

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 12:41 AM

Carlos Corberan has been appointed West Brom’s new head coach.

The former Huddersfield boss, who will take his first training session on Wednesday, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Steve Bruce, who was sacked earlier this month.

The Baggies are second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship after a dismal start to the season.

Chief executive Ron Gourlay told the club’s official website: “Carlos is a coach of the highest quality and I am delighted to welcome him to the club.

“Carlos was in our thoughts from the very beginning of the recruitment process and our admiration of his qualities only grew on meeting him.

“He is a confident, enthusiastic and detailed coach, who is as determined as I am to bring success to The Hawthorns. We share a belief that performances and results will improve under his guidance and that significant time remains in the season for us to mount a serious assault on the Championship league table.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience during what has been a frustrating start to the season. I am certain they will now throw their full support behind Carlos and the team as we work together to move forwards as a club.”

Corberan, whose backroom team will include James Morrison and Gary Walsh, was available following his sacking by Olympiacos after just 11 games last month having only joined them in August.

The 39-year-old Spaniard quit Huddersfield in the summer after guiding them to the play-off final, which they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, after two years in Yorkshire.

Albion sit in the relegation zone, three points from safety, after winning just two of their opening 16 games. They host Sheffield United on Saturday before welcoming Blackpool next Tuesday.

