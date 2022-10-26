Search

26 Oct 2022

Football rumours: Chelsea eager to open contract talks with Mateo Kovacic

Football rumours: Chelsea eager to open contract talks with Mateo Kovacic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 7:29 AM

What the papers say

Chelsea are reportedly gearing up for contract talks with midfielder Mateo Kovacic. According to the Evening Standard, Blues bosses are planning to open talks on a new deal as soon as the World Cup is finished. The 28-year-old has less than two years left on his current contract.

The Daily Express, via Sky Sports, reports Jude Bellingham could still elect to remain at Borussia Dortmund, despite massive interest from elsewhere. Liverpool and Real Madrid have long been tracking the 19-year-old midfielder, whose role at Dortmund has expanded since the departure of Erling Haaland.

Newcastle are believed to have identified two realistic targets for the January transfer window. The Newcastle Chronicle says the Magpies are set to go all in on acquiring Leicester midfielder James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The Sun reports Barcelona are in talks to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, with a deal potentially able to be done as soon as January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lionel Messi: Paris St Germain are looking to extend the 35-year-old forward’s contract by another 12 months, according to Le Parisien.

Ilkay Gundogan: The website 90min reports Bayern Munich are considering a move for the Manchester City midfielder.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media