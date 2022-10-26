Search

26 Oct 2022

High Definition joins Jospeh O’Brien to go hurdling

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 12:11 PM

High Definition is set for a change of scenery and will join Joseph O’Brien to go hurdling, having been sold at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses-In-Training sale.

A winner of the Beresford Stakes at two and one-time Ballydoyle Derby hope, the son of Galileo reached a peak rating of 119 on the Flat and has competed in Group company once again this season, with his best efforts being a narrow defeat in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and a spot on the podium in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

His final run for Aidan O’Brien was in the Cumberland Lodge Stakes earlier this month and he is now set to switch codes and try his hand at hurdling.

He will soon be switched to the Owning Hill operation, having been purchased on behalf of an existing client of Joseph O’Brien’s at a cost of 350,000 guineas.

O’Brien junior is looking forward to welcoming the four-year-old to his base and believes a repeat of his best on the level could see him competing in Graded company over obstacles.

He said: “He’s obviously a high-class Flat horse and is a real nice addition to the yard. The plan is to go hurdling.

“It’s too early to say what distance he will run over, he hasn’t arrived at the yard yet, but all of those things will be considered at a later date.

“Hopefully he can translate his form from the Flat to the National Hunt sphere and if he can do that, hopefully he will be a horse that will be able to compete at Graded level and at the nice spring festivals.”

