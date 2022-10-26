Search

26 Oct 2022

England and Brazil to meet in inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley in April

England and Brazil to meet in inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley in April

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 3:53 PM

European champions England will face South American counterparts Brazil in the inaugural UEFA-CONMEBOL Women’s Finalissima at Wembley in April.

Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022 winners will take on the 2022 Copa America Femenina champions on April 6 as part of their preparations for next summer’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman, whose side beat reigning world champions the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley earlier this month, said: “The great games keep on coming for us. This time, we have the opportunity to welcome Brazil to Wembley and it will be another big moment after the Euros and USA match.

“Like us, they will be thinking about the World Cup next summer. This is a chance to again test ourselves against another top-10 team in the world, an opportunity to win another trophy and give our fans something special to watch, hopefully in a packed-out Wembley.”

England ended their wait for a first major trophy when they beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final on July 31, with Brazil having seen off hosts Colombia 1-0 the previous day to win the Copa America Femenina.

Wiegman’s side have been drawn in World Cup Group D along with Denmark, China and one of the play-off winners, while the Brazilians will face France, Jamaica and another successful play-off side in Group F.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media