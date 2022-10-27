Search

27 Oct 2022

Antonio Conte faces ban for Spurs’ crucial Champions League clash with Marseille

Antonio Conte faces ban for Spurs’ crucial Champions League clash with Marseille

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 10:31 AM

Antonio Conte’s frustration is set to increase with the Tottenham manager expected to be banned for next week’s crucial Champions League match at Marseille.

The Italian was sent off by referee Danny Makkelie in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at home to Sporting Lisbon for his remonstrations at the decision to disallow Harry Kane’s stoppage-time strike.

A red card shown to an official in a UEFA competition carries an automatic one-match suspension, but Conte will not just be merely missing from the touchline in Marseille, where Spurs need a draw to qualify for the last 16.

He will not be permitted from making contact with his players before or during the fixture at Stade Velodrome and will have to sit in the stand.

Article 69 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations states: “A team manager/coach or other team official who is sent off or suspended from carrying out his function may not be in the technical area or communicate direction with the team’s players.

“In addition, a team manager/coach or any other team official who is suspended from carrying out his function may not enter the dressing room or tunnel before or during the match.”

Further punishment could also come Conte’s way once referee Makkelie has handed in his match report of the Group D fixture.

Kane’s goal being ruled out resulted in the clash between Tottenham and Sporting finished as a 1-1 draw, which means each club in the group can still qualify for the knock-out stage.

Conte was still seething when he spoke afterwards and UEFA may also investigate his post-match comments.

During his short press conference, the 53-year-old accused VAR of being dishonest, creating “big damage” and insisted it would not have disallowed Kane’s goal had it been for a “top team, in an important game” before he walked out after one question.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media