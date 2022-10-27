Search

27 Oct 2022

Finn Azaz doubtful as Plymouth host Exeter in League One derby

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 12:21 PM

Finn Azaz is a doubt for Plymouth’s televised derby clash with Exeter on Monday night.

Influential midfielder Azaz, who has scored six goals for the Greens so far this season, sustained an ankle injury in the early stages of the second half of Tuesday’s 2-1 win at home to Shrewsbury.

Boss Steven Schumacher said after that game: “It looked like it was a kick and maybe a roll of his ankle. Fingers crossed it’s not too serious.”

Defender Dan Scarr has completed a three-game ban for his dismissal in Argyle’s 3-0 win against Accrington, while striker Sam Cosgrove returned from a calf injury to play the second half against the Shrews and should also be available.

Exeter are hoping goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will be fit to feature at Home Park.

Blackman suffered a head injury in the closing moments of the Grecians’ goalless draw at Derby in midweek – Gary Caldwell’s first game in charge. If it was a concussion then Blackman will miss out as Exeter observe protocols.

Teenage stopper Harry Lee came on for his League debut to see the game out and could be in line to start.

Defender Cheick Diabate was not risked at Pride Park having only just returned to action after a lengthy absence with a foot injury and he will be monitored.

