Lewis considering plans for stable star Straw Fan Jack

Sheila Lewis is still finding her voice following the celebrations from Straw Fan Jack’s success at Cheltenham.

The Graham Wilson-owned seven-year-old made it two from two over fences this season when landing the two-mile squareintheair.com Novices’ Chase, beating Gordon Elliott’s Ash Tree Meadow.

The grey received Arkle Trophy quotes of 33-1 and while the Brecon trainer is not ruling out a tilt at the Festival with her stable star, she is still mulling over options.

Great finish! Straw Fan Jack prevails to make it two from two over fences with a fine effort for @Sean_Houlihan1 and Sheila Lewis @thebeautymill at @CheltenhamRaces 🏇 pic.twitter.com/2xf8gsCWLI — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 21, 2022

Lewis, who gained fame in October 2020 when saddling a three-timer while also running a beauty salon, said: “I have just about got my voice back now.

“I was at Bangor-on-Dee on Tuesday and my horse was second. I turned to Graham, who owns Straw Fan Jack, and I said to him, ‘part of me thought no, don’t win – I’ll have to drink more champagne and I don’t think I can drink any more!’.”

She added: “He’s fine. As to a plan, I have no idea. He has got a mark of 142 and we will just have a little think.

“He wants nice ground, so we will just see if we give him another run, give him a break and bring him back February time.

“I think if we thought he was good enough, he would go to the Festival.

“At the end of the day I’m small-time. This is the best horse I’ve got and the best I’ve ever had. We have to take it in stages. If the ground stays good, we maybe will run him again in three weeks.

“We haven’t had the discussion – probably because I lost my voice for three days!”

When you achieve a dream and get a Cheltenham winner 🤸🏾🤸🏾🐎🐎 pic.twitter.com/4EbFYQJMht — Sheila (@thebeautymill) October 23, 2022

Straw Fan Jack may be kept to flat tracks for the time being, with Lewis all but ruling out a tilt at the Tingle Creek at Sandown in early December.

She said: “I’m not sure about a Tingle Creek. I had a terrible experience at Sandown when Volcano had a heavy fall.

“At Aintree he’s showed good form (including when winning a novice hurdle by 30 lengths), so if there is anything there, we might have a look. It is a nice, flat track. We need to give him every chance as a novice. Why put a gun to his head at this stage?

“He has run very well at Newbury as well, so maybe we’ll go back to the tracks he’s run well at and make everything as easy as possible for him.

“All the big trainers have about 25 stars. I’ve got one and I want to look after him.”