Gabriel Osho banned as Luton take on Sunderland

Luton will be without the suspended Gabriel Osho for the visit of Sunderland on Saturday.
The 24-year-old defender was given a straight red card in their 4-0 defeat to Watford last weekend and will serve the first of a three-match ban.
Fred Onyedinma continues to be a doubt for Nathan Jones’ side.
Defender Reece Burke remains sidelined with a long-term injury.
Sunderland could welcome striker Ellis Simms back into the side for their trip to Kenilworth Road.
The 21-year-old has missed each of the last eight league games for the Black Cats with a toe injury but has since returned to training and could be involved on Saturday.
Winger Patrick Roberts may also return from a hamstring problem which kept him out of last week’s 4-2 defeat to Burnley.
Striker Ross Stewart is a longer-term absentee.
