Search

27 Oct 2022

Cardiff without banned Callum Robinson after derby dismissal

Cardiff without banned Callum Robinson after derby dismissal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 5:19 PM

Cardiff will be without the suspended Callum Robinson when they take on Rotherham at home on Saturday.

Robinson starts a three-match ban after his red card in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to rivals Swansea.

Defenders Perry Ng and Mahlon Romeo have returned to training but Saturday’s match will come too soon for both.

Forward Isaak Davies is also back in light training after a knee injury but is not expected to return until after the World Cup.

Rotherham will be without Shane Ferguson after a scan showed he has bleeding on his groin.

Grant Hall serves a one-match ban following his fifth yellow card of the season in the midweek draw at Coventry.

There is better news for Ollie Rathbone (hamstring) and Cohen Bramall (cramp) as both men are expected to be fit.

Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring) is upping his rehabilitation and could be back at Burnley in midweek.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media