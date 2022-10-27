Tomas Kalas and Kal Naismith still sidelined for Bristol City

Bristol City will be without Tomas Kalas and Kal Naismith for the visit of Swansea on Saturday.
Defender Naismith has been out since the start of the month with a calf injury and though Kalas is nearing a return from a long-term knee injury, neither will be available to face the Swans.
Boss Nigel Pearson confirmed there are “one or two” players suffering from illness heading into the weekend’s fixture.
Kane Wilson and Ayman Benarous are still sidelined.
Swansea will travel without Joe Allen.
The midfielder has been suffering from a hamstring injury and could be out of action until the World Cup.
Fellow midfielder Liam Walsh is also out of action.
Striker Joel Piroe will serve the last game of his three-match ban.
