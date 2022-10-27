Derby hit by James Chester injury blow ahead of clash with Bristol Rovers

Derby have been hit with a double injury blow before Saturday’s League One match at home to Bristol Rovers.

James Chester has been ruled out for up to two months with the calf problem which forced him off during Tuesday’s goalless draw against Exeter.

Curtis Davies is also heading for the treatment room with news that he needs keyhole surgery on his knee, ruling him out for a month.

Tom Barkhuizen (hamstring) and Jason Knight (ankle/knee) also remain out but James Collins is back from suspension.

Rovers captain Paul Coutts will miss the trip to Pride Park after suffering an ankle injury in training which could sideline him for up to two months.

Ryan Loft is a doubt after being forced off in the midweek 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday, and Harry Anderson will also be assessed after coming off late in that game.

John Marquis has returned to training but Josh Grant remains out after an operation.

James Connolly was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday after returning from a stress fracture.