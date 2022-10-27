Cheltenham to check on Dan Nlundulu ahead of MK Dons meeting

Cheltenham will check on the availability of forward Dan Nlundulu ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One meeting with MK Dons.

The Southampton loanee was forced off by a groin issue during the Robins’ midweek win over Morecambe.

Captain Sean Long, who suffered a head knock in last weekend’s defeat at Burton, is likely to return after sitting out against the Shrimps on Tuesday.

Will Ferry remains out, while Grant Horton and Alfie May are not expected to return.

MK Dons are once again expected to include Mo Eisa in their squad.

The forward made a surprise appearance from the bench during the Dons’ midweek win at Charlton following six months out with an ankle injury.

On-loan Aston Villa forward Louie Barry will be assessed after suffering a knock late on at The Valley, while Tennai Watson (hamstring) is closing in on a return.

Veteran defender Dean Lewington is in line for his 900th career appearance.