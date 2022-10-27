Aristote Nsiala closing in on a return to action for Fleetwood

Aristote Nsiala could return to Scott Brown’s Fleetwood squad after making good progress in training.

The defender has not featured for the Cod Army since their 1-1 draw with Portsmouth earlier this month, but has looked sharp in full-contact sessions.

Harvey Macadam, meanwhile, looks likely to miss another match though the midfielder has also participated in training sessions this week.

Promise Omochere was not in Brown’s squad to face Forest Green on Tuesday, but the boss confirmed the forward is back on the grass.

John Coleman will not have Doug Tharme at his disposal after the defender picked up five yellow cards and is suspended for the Lancashire derby.

Midfielder Liam Coyle has also been booked five times and receives the same punishment.

Coleman has not named any specific replacements, but agreed pressure will be on whoever comes into his starting XI.

Baba Fernandes came in for Tharme in the second half of Tuesday’s loss Posh and could get the start on Saturday.