Search

28 Oct 2022

Rob Cross suffers first-round defeat in defence of European Championship crown

Rob Cross suffers first-round defeat in defence of European Championship crown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 11:36 PM

Rob Cross saw the defence of his European Championship title end at the first hurdle after he was knocked out by James Wade in Dortmund.

Cross became the fourth successive defending champion to exit in the first round at this tournament after losing the deciding leg and going down to a 6-5 defeat.

He will have nightmares about the two match darts he had on double 20 in the deciding leg as the second round was in his grasp, but he was off target and Wade pounced.

Wade, the 2018 champion, had already missed three match darts as both players endured a tough night on the doubles, but eventually got the job done at the sixth attempt, finishing with a double one.

Josh Rock announced himself on the big stage with a standout win over ninth seed Nathan Aspinall.

The 21-year-old Northern Irishman, who was working in a chicken factory this time last year, showed nerves of steel in the final-leg decider to earn his first televised victory.

Luke Humphries, who has earned top-seed status based on his performances on the European Tour where he has won four titles, was able to get through despite not having his usual darts.

Humphries left his regular flights back at home and had to make use of a fresh set, but he was still too good for Krzysztof Ratajski, winning 6-4.

World number four Michael Smith was not at his best but did what he needed to beat Karel Sedlacek 6-4.

There were also wins for Dirk van Duijvenbode, Ryan Searle, Danny Noppert and Vincent van der Voort.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media