Joe Ward to undergo fitness test for Peterborough’s clash with Cambridge

Peterborough will check on Joe Ward ahead of the derby against Cambridge.
The winger missed the midweek win over Accrington with knee and shin injuries.
Oliver Norburn, Harvey Cartwright, Emmanuel Fernandez and Joe Tomlinson are set to miss out again.
But David Ajiboye was due back in training on Thursday after a muscle injury.
Fejiri Okenabirhie is a doubt for Cambridge after coming off during the win at Wycombe with a potential hamstring injury.
Greg Taylor could be available after a concussion and Harrison Dunk is rated 50/50 due to a knee injury.
Adam May remains a long-term absentee with his knee injury.
The match at London Road will be the first Cambridgeshire derby in the league for 21 years.
