28 Oct 2022

No new injury worries for Bolton against Oxford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 12:23 PM

There are no fresh injury concerns for Bolton as they prepare to host Oxford.

Eoin Toal is edging closer to a return from a thigh injury, while Josh Sheehan could feature and made an appearance from the bench against Burton in midweek after recovering from a minor back issue.

Lloyd Isgrove could be checked after sitting out against the Brewers.

The Trotters are currently fifth in the League One table.

Billy Bodin is suspended for Oxford’s trip to the north-west.

The midfielder was shown a second yellow card at Portsmouth in midweek but will serve a two-match ban with a red card from earlier in the season being taken into account.

Manager Karl Robinson is also suspended with a one-game touchline ban and the pair will join striker Matty Taylor, who will serve his second game of a three-match ban.

Winger James Henry could return for the Us.

