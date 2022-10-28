Stephen Robinson without Scott Tanser against Hibernian following car crash

Scott Tanser will miss St Mirren’s cinch Premiership game against Hibernian on Saturday after he was involved in a car crash earlier this week.

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson confirmed that the 28-year-old defender emerged from the incident unscathed but would tend to his wife, who was injured.

The Northern Irishman said: “Unfortunately, Scott Tanser was involved in a car crash the night before last.

“He, luckily enough, is OK but won’t be available for Saturday, unfortunately his wife is not as good and we wish her a speedy recovery as well.

“Scott is happy everyone is OK but he won’t be involved in the game on Saturday.

“It puts football into perspective, doesn’t it?

“His kids weren’t in the car but his wife has been injured and hopefully she will have a quick recovery and everyone is OK.

“Our focus is making sure him and his family are OK, first and foremost, and hopefully maybe getting him back in next week but at the moment he needs to make sure family are OK.”

Meanwhile, Robinson is not surprised that Keanu Baccus is attracting outside attention and accepts a move is inevitable in time.

The 24-year-old Australia midfielder is reportedly being monitored by English Championship pair Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

Baccus has impressed since joining the Buddies from Western Sydney Wanderers in the summer and is hopeful of playing his way into the Socceroos squad for the Qatar World Cup.

“He has been terrific, a bundle of energy, a breath of fresh air since he came in,” said Robinson.

“It is absolutely no surprise that people are looking at him.

“We are a club that unfortunately have to sell players. It doesn’t make my job any easier but that is what the job comes with.

“I have no doubt that at some stage Keanu will go and play at a higher level but – at the minute – we are desperate to keep him.

“In an ideal world you want to keep all your players and build on them with more players.

“Unfortunately that doesn’t happen unless someone wants to put £20million into the football club. We have to make sure we have enough money to keep going. It is the model the club is built on, like a lot of the clubs in the Premiership.

“We accept that, you don’t go about moaning about it.

“You have to have other options to replace people all the time so we are well prepared for that and hopefully we don’t lose anyone in this window and keep the squad intact.”

Baccus is not the only figure at St Mirren subject to speculation but Robinson insists he is not paying “much attention” to talk linking him to the job as Northern Ireland national team manager, a post which is vacant following the departure of Ian Baraclough.

He said: “I think every time the job has come up I have been favourite for the job.

“I can assure you there has been no contact as I said previously and my full focus is on here at this moment in time.”