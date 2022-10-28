Doncaster captain Adam Clayton suspended against Gillingham

Doncaster will be without captain Adam Clayton for their home clash with Gillingham.
The experienced midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the midweek defeat against Stevenage and will serve a one-game ban.
Tommy Rowe remains sidelined but is not far away from making his return.
Kieran Agard is among those pushing for a starting spot after coming off the bench against Stevenage.
Gillingham could be boosted by the return of midfielder Shaun Williams.
The 36-year-old has not featured since the home draw with Stevenage on October 15 but could make the matchday squad.
Olly Lee is also closing in on a return.
Ben Reeves will be assessed as he pushes to be fit.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.