Search

28 Oct 2022

Lee Brown an injury doubt for Wimbledon ahead of Harrogate clash

Lee Brown an injury doubt for Wimbledon ahead of Harrogate clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 2:31 PM

Lee Brown could miss out for Wimbledon as they prepare to face Harrogate.

The defender will be assessed after coming off in the first half against Crewe in midweek with a hamstring problem.

Alex Woodyard was dropped to the bench as his minutes are managed following a return from injury, but he stepped in to replace Brown at the back and could do so again against the Sulphurites.

Midfielder George Marsh is still sidelined with an ankle problem.

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver is hopeful that Jack Muldoon will be available for the side.

The forward has missed the last two games with a groin injury but will be assessed ahead of the Dons clash.

The injury list is piling up for the Sulphurites with Stephen Dooley, George Thomson, Josh Austerfield and Joe Mattock all expected to miss out.

Will Smith (knee), Max Wright (ankle) and Dior Angus (ankle) are all long-term absentees.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media