Jordan Williams could return when Barnsley host Forest Green

Jordan Williams could return when Barnsley face Forest Green.
The defender has missed the Tykes’ last three games with a hamstring injury but may return on Saturday.
Michael Duff could make changes following the 1-0 defeat at Lincoln on Tuesday.
Jack Aitchison, who came off the bench, is pushing to start while Nicky Cadden is set to face his former club.
Reece Brown and David Davis remain out for Forest Green.
Brown has a serious hamstring injury while Davis is battling a knee problem.
Striker Matty Stevens is a long-term absentee with a knee injury and centre-back Udoka Godwin-Malife is also sidelined.
Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema is back from injury having returned from Stamford Bridge following his rehab.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.