28 Oct 2022

We win or we learn – Thomas Frank does not dwell on Brentford defeats

28 Oct 2022 4:53 PM

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists he treats triumph and disaster just the same as he bids to bounce back from last week’s 4-0 drubbing at Aston Villa.

The Bees found themselves 3-0 down inside just 12 minutes at Villa Park on a chastening afternoon.

But Frank imposes a “24-hour rule” at Brentford, meaning that win or lose, the previous match is always forgotten by the next day.

The Bees have the ideal opportunity to get back on track when they host lowly Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a tough 24 hours,” admitted Frank. “It was something I had never experienced in my career, even as an under-8’s coach, being 3-0 down after 12 minutes.

“But it’s football, it happens, I know this group of players are a remarkable bunch of guys mentally and they are committed to bouncing back against Wolves.

“I do my very best to be consistent. Winning 4-0 at home to Manchester United or losing 4-0 at Aston Villa, we need to be consistent in the way we do things.

“We evaluated it, we looked back at the game, which was very quick, the three goals and the fourth goal, boom! That’s it.

“I truly believe we win, or we learn, and last time we definitely learned a lot. Sometimes the learning can be very painful but we will come back from it, no doubt.”

The Bees are still without Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard, who has been sidelined since August with an Achilles problem.

But Norgaard is back in training and could be fit to face Nottingham Forest next weekend.

“It’s going very well for Christian, he trained with the team today,” Frank added.

“It’s probably too early to involve him in the squad but it’s very, very positive. He could be possible for next week.”

Ben Mee has shaken off a knock and should return but Pontus Jansson and Aaron Hickey will be out until after the World Cup.

