No new fitness worries for Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira to deal with

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has no fresh fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southampton at Selhurst Park.
James McArthur, Chris Richards, Jack Butland and Nathan Ferguson remain unavailable as they continue to rehab their injuries.
Palace will get a boost, however, with the return of Cheick Doucoure, who missed the Eagles’ loss to Everton to serve a one-game suspension for picking up five yellow cards.
Southampton will have Ainsley Maitland-Niles back for the trip to the capital.
The Arsenal loanee sat out last weekend’s 1-1 draw with his parent club.
Ralph Hasenhuttl remains without Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) but both are set to return next month. Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (knee) are not expected to feature again in 2022.
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Olise, Edouard, Zaha, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Ayew, Mateta, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Goodman
Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, McCarthy, Perraud, Salisu, Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Larios, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi, S. Armstrong, Djenepo, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara, Edozie.
