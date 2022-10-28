Search

28 Oct 2022

Jarrod Bowen in contention to face Manchester United after ankle injury

Jarrod Bowen could return to the West Ham squad to face Manchester United after David Moyes played down fears of a World Cup injury scare.

England hopeful Bowen missed Thursday night’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury.

But Hammers boss Moyes revealed on Friday that the forward is back in light training and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

“We didn’t have Jarrod, he had an ankle injury. He’s done a little bit of running on the grass today, so we will need to see how he is,” Moyes told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“We will need to see if he can do many things, see if he can twist and turn and all of the other parts that come with it.”

Bowen was in the England squad for the Nations League matches against Italy and Germany last month but did not make it onto the pitch.

With England’s first match in Qatar just three weeks away, any injuries suffered by squad members will be making boss Gareth Southgate jittery.

Moyes has other injury concerns as he prepares to return to his former club.

“There’s a bundle there, isn’t there? I think every club is the same with the amount of fixtures we’ve all got, there’s injuries and knocks,” he added.

“Hopefully, we’ve come through last night not too bad. Lucas Paqueta is not available, he won’t be available until next week.”

Paqueta’s shoulder injury keeps him out, while Maxwel Cornet and Craig Dawson are also sidelined.

Moyes must decide whether to keep Nayef Aguerd in his squad after the £30million defender’s promising debut against Silkeborg.

Meanwhile, West Ham have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association following the 1-1 draw at Southampton earlier this month.

The Hammers’ players were incensed as they felt referee Peter Bankes had impeded Bowen in the build-up to Romain Perraud’s goal for Saints.

Local News

