Oleksandr Zinchenko facing late fitness test ahead of Arsenal-Nottingham Forest

Oleksandr Zinchenko is being assessed ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with bottom side Nottingham Forest.
The full-back has been struggling with a calf issue but could return, while goalkeeper Matt Turner (groin) is expected to remain sidelined.
Gabriel Magalhaes limped off in Thursday’s defeat at PSV Eindhoven and is a doubt with Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) definitely out.
Nottingham Forest could have Lewis O’Brien in contention after he returned to training following an illness.
Forest did not pick up any fresh injury concerns in the win over Liverpool last week so boss Steve Cooper could be tempted to stick with the same side.
Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Omar Richards (leg) are still on the comeback trail.
Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Hein, Turner, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Lokonga, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.
Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, Williams, Aurier, McKenna, Lodi, Gibbs-White, Kouyate, Yates, Mangala, Freuler, Johnson, Hennessey, Biancone, Boly, Bade, Cook, Lingard, Awoniyi, Surridge, Dennis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.