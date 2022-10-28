Colchester wait on Cole Skuse for Stevenage clash

Colchester must check on midfielder Cole Skuse ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash against Stevenage.
The 36-year-old hobbled off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-2 draw at Stevenage after taking a knock.
Manager Matt Bloomfield also has a concern over left-back Ryan Clampin, who suffered cramp in the second half.
Clampin had missed the weekend trip to Newport through illness.
Stevenage boss Steve Evans has selection decisions to make after a string of changes brought a response in a 1-0 win over Doncaster on Tuesday night.
Following last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat to Northampton, Evans wielded the axe, with captain Carl Piergianni, Kane Smith, Saxon Earley, Jake Taylor and Michael Bostwick all benched.
Luther James-Wildin, Max Clark, Jake Reeves, Arthur Read and Jordan Roberts came in, and the latter at least will hope to keep his place after getting the only goal.
Evans revealed Piergianni had looked tired in training before the match, prompting the decision to rest him.
