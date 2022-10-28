Harry Pritchard strike earns a point for Barnet against Scunthorpe

Harry Pritchard scored his fourth goal in as many games to earn Barnet a 1-1 draw and deny lowly Scunthorpe only their fourth win of the National League season.

The visitors, looking to build on their win over Gateshead last time out, had taken a 79th-minute lead through Rob Apter but the in-form Pritchard levelled soon after as the points were shared.

Barnet’s leading scorer Nicke Kabamba twice came close to putting his side ahead, seeing his first-half effort superbly saved by Marcus Dewhurst before being denied by a goal-line clearance just after the hour.

Moments before that second effort, Scunthorpe looked certain to take the lead themselves only for Barnet goalkeeper Laurie Walker to produce a brilliant save to tip Joe Nuttall’s strike onto the post.

Caolan Lavery also went close for United with a header before the Iron made the breakthrough 11 minutes from time when Apter latched onto an Alfie Beestin pass before slotting past Walker.

Scunthorpe were only able to hold on their lead for three minutes though, with Pritchard drilling home a low shot from distance to make it 1-1.

Pritchard then almost snatched a fourth league win in five games for Barnet in the 87th minute but his spectacular long-range effort was tipped over by Dewhurst.