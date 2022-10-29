Youmzain and Queen’s Logic just two of the stars for Mick Channon

An exceptional footballer in his day, Mick Channon has been responsible for a whole host of exceptional performers in his second career as a racehorse trainer. Here are six of the best:

Youmzain

Youzmain consistently made the frame in top-flight races all across the globe – heartbreakingly going close in three attempts on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket was his first Listed success in 2006, swiftly followed with wins in the Group Two Great Voltigeur Stakes at York and the Group One Preis von Europa in Cologne.

The following season he was beaten by Dylan Thomas in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, falling four lengths short in the midsummer showpiece.

A 66-1 outsider in the 2007 Arc at Longchamp, he defied his odds to finish just a head behind Dylan Thomas again, a result that stood after a lengthy stewards’ inquiry into potential interference from the winner.

The next year he claimed the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and returned to Longchamp for another shot at the Arc.

The brilliant filly Zarkava was his nemesis this time, beating Youmzain by two lengths to leave him runner-up once again.

In 2009 Youmzain lined up for a third Arc attempt, but was again just two lengths off the lead as this time none other than Sea The Stars crossed the line in front.

The horse was eventually retired to stud in 2010 after running 32 races in six different countries and amassing a huge £3,394,269 in prize-money.

Queen’s Logic

The unbeaten Queen’s Logic ran just five times during a short but hugely successful career.

The filly gained black type form when winning the Queen Mary Stakes in 2001 before stepping up to Group Two company to take the Lowther at York.

Her two-year-old season was capped off with a Group One success in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket, before she made just one appearance as a three-year-old when winning the the Fred Darling at Newbury.

She was subsequently retired to stud with an unblemished record and £198,896 in prize-money.

Samitar

Channon’s first Classic winner came in 2012 when Samitar triumphed in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

The filly had already banked a Group victory by taking the Albany Stakes at Ascot as a two-year-old before hitting the woodwork in a succession of high-grade races.

The daughter of Rock Of Gibraltar then peaked when prevailing by a length and a half in the Irish Classic contest before being sold the USA to be trained by Chad Brown.

Piccolo

After a relatively inauspicious two-year-old season, Piccolo came to form as a three-year-old when taking a Listed race at Newcastle and finishing second in the Group Three Phoenix Sprint Stakes at Leopardstown.

A Group One followed in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York – where he was second past the post but promoted to first following the disqualification of Blue Siren – before he went on to take the runner-up spot in the Haydock Park Sprint Cup.

Piccolo ran just four times as a four-year-old, claiming a Royal Ascot victory in the King’s Stand Stakes and coming home second behind Lake Coniston in the July Cup at Newmarket on his last ever run.

Zafeen

Second on his Group-race debut in the Prix Morny at Deauville, Zafeen went one better on his next run to claim the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

As a three-year-old he was second by just three-quarters of a length to Refuse To Bend in the 2000 Guineas, eventually posting a Group One triumph when taking the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting.

Tobougg

Channon was briefly responsible for the Godolphin-owned Tobougg, saddling him in his first three starts as a two-year-old.

It was a highly successful partnership, however, as the colt followed up his maiden victory at York with a win in the Group One Prix de la Salamandre at Longchamp.

Next was a one-and-quarter-length triumph in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, after which the unbeaten bay changed hands and saw out the rest of his career with Saeed bin Suroor.