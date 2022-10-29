Our Power charges to London Gold Cup glory

Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot.

Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.

Annsam set out to make all in the three-mile affair but his early efforts told as Danny Kirwan was the leading the way turning for home, with Tea Clipper and Our Power in hot pursuit.

Our Power looks a stayer to follow! The seven-year-old takes the feature £100,000 Bateaux Londong Gold Cup at @Ascot for @charliedeutsch2 and @SammyTRacing!pic.twitter.com/L2nXS3dfyT — Sky Sports Racing (@SkySportsRacing) October 29, 2022

Lorcan Williams got a good jump out of Danny Kirwan at the last, but Charlie Deutsch was just hitting top gear on Our Power, who responded to his every urging to edge in front on the run to the line.

Our Power eventually prevailed by two lengths, with 5-1 favourite Tea Clipper a further half-length back in third.

Next month’s Coral Gold Cup is Our Power’s intended target and the sponsors make him a 12-1 shot from 25s for the Newbury feature, while Paddy Power go 10-1.

Thomas felt his charge needed a good result to give his rating a boost ahead of the historic handicap on November 26.

He said: “We had a few runners earlier in the week but didn’t really know how today would pan out.

“But we had to run, because off 139 he wouldn’t have got into the Hennessy (Coral Gold Cup).

“The cheekpieces help him travel, but he came off the Flat and will never win by too far.

“He’s streetwise and won’t over-exert himself.

“We haven’t been overly hard on him and he will improve a stack on what he’s done today.”