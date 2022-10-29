Search

29 Oct 2022

Ollie Palmer at the double as Wrexham cruise past Altrincham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 6:04 PM

Paul Mullin’s acrobatic effort set Wrexham on their way to a thumping 4-0 win over Altrincham.

The striker opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a stunning overhead kick as the National League promotion hopefuls maintained their 100 per cent home record this season.

Mullin had gone close with a long-range dipping effort before he put Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham ahead when he connected with Anthony Forde’s cross to score his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Altrincham, whose manager is also called Phil Parkinson and were unbeaten in four matches, quickly found themselves 2-0 down as Mullin turned provider for strike partner Ollie Palmer to slot home in the 33rd minute.

Palmer added his second of the game and 10th of the campaign in the 64th minute before midfielder James Jones made it 4-0 as Wrexham eased to victory in front of over 10,000 spectators.

