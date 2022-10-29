Search

29 Oct 2022

Josh Gordon double secures convincing home win for Barrow against Crewe

Josh Gordon double secures convincing home win for Barrow against Crewe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 6:25 PM

Josh Gordon hit two goals as Barrow secured a 3-0 win at home to Crewe.

Billy Waters put the hosts ahead eight minutes in and Gordon’s goals either side of half-time made sure of the spoils.

Ben Whitfield provided two first-rate assists in the first half as the Bluebirds took a 2-0 lead into the break.

The midfielder lofted a cross over from the byline for Waters’ opener, a fierce first-time volley into the roof of the goal.

The second came shortly before half-time, when Whitfield sent the ball between the back-line and goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, with Gordon sliding in to apply the finish.

By that stage, Whitfield had seen two shots at goal saved by Okonkwo, who also denied Waters a second goal.

Crewe’s best chance of the half had come 10 minutes before the break but Tariq Uwakwe somehow cleared the bar from close range.

And, 15 minutes after the restart, Gordon’s second goal sealed victory. He robbed Alex defender Zac Williams on halfway and raced through before placing his ninth goal of the season into the bottom corner.

In stoppage time, Sam Foley almost caught out Okonkwo with a shot from halfway, the backtracking goalkeeper tipping over to prevent further misery for Crewe.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media