29 Oct 2022

Jonny Williams double helps Swindon battle back to defeat 10-man Mansfield

29 Oct 2022 6:32 PM

Swindon leapfrogged promotion rivals Mansfield and into the top four with an impressive 5-2 away victory over the 10-man Stags.

Mansfield twice lead in the opening 30 minutes through Kellan Gordon and Will Swan but a Jonny Williams brace saw the teams go into half-time locked at 2-2.

Luke Jephcott put the visitors ahead for the first time before Mansfield lost Hiram Boateng to a 59th-minute red card, with Swindon taking full advantage to wrap up victory through further goals from Ronan Darcy and Ben Gladwin.

The goal-fest began inside the opening minute with Mansfield going ahead after just 36 seconds when Stephen McLaughlin’s low ball from the left found Gordon unmarked at the far post for a simple finish.

But the Robins levelled in the seventh minute, Jacob Wakeling robbing Oli Hawkins and then forcing Christy Pym into a fine parry only for Williams to tuck away the loose ball.

Mansfield re-took the lead on the half-hour when Swan raced onto George Lapslie’s through ball down the centre to fire past Sol Brynn.

However, Swindon rallied again and five minutes later Remeao Hutton sent in a low shot from the right across Pym which came back out off the far post and Williams was again quickest to the ball to level.

The thrills continued after the break and in the 51st minute Swindon were finally ahead as Wakeling’s low pull-back was swept home by Jephcott from 12 yards.

Mansfield were reduced to 10 men just before the hour when Boateng picked up a second yellow for delaying a Swindon free-kick and the hosts were punished in the 68th minute when Darcy curled a brilliant finish into the top right corner from 20 yards after Pym had denied the same player from close range.

Five minutes from time Gladwin made it 5-2 from the penalty spot after Pym had brought down Jephcott, and Swindon almost added a sixth soon after when Morgan Roberts headed against the bar.

