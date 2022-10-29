Carlos Mendes Gomes inspires Fleetwood to derby victory over Accrington

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington.
The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period.
Tackles were flying in – with a few red-card shouts from the home fans – but nobody looked threatening in front of goal.
After the restart that changed, the hosts came out a completely different side and eventually broke the deadlock.
An aerial battle saw the ball drop for Callum Morton, he found Mendes Gomes, whose shot across goal ended in the far-bottom corner.
Fleetwood doubled their lead soon after as a cross on the byline from goalscorer Mendes Gomes reached Shaun Rooney, who scored from close range to double their advantage.
Accrington’s defensive woes continued and a third for the hosts came from a corner whipped in by Mendes Gomes and headed home by Josh Earl.
The visitors almost grabbed a late consolation, but substitute Leslie Adekoya missed a sitter which summed up his side’s afternoon.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.