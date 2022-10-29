Lewis Young excited about Crawley’s future after draw at Bradford

Lewis Young is excited about what the future holds after Crawley maintained their unbeaten run under their interim manager with a 1-1 draw at Bradford.

James Tilley’s equaliser made it eight points from four league games for Young to strengthen his claims to become permanent successor to Kevin Betsy, who was sacked earlier this month.

Young said: “I’m enthused by the last two weeks. We’ve come to a massive team in the league and massive ground full of confidence.

“You could see that in the performance. There are still elements I want to tighten up on but we’re really happy that we’ve managed to continue our little run.

“I’ve got complete belief and trust in the players. As long as they keep on performing as they are doing at the minute then they are all right with me.

“As a person who has been at this club for so long, I’m really excited about what the future holds.

“Ultimately, I know what makes a really successful team in League Two. I’ve played with good players and this group is arguably better than any of the ones I’ve played with.”

Bradford went in front after 55 minutes when Tyreik Wright played Dion Pereira through and the winger dinked his shot over goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe.

Harry Lewis saved well from Tom Nichols but Crawley were level six minutes later thanks to Tilley’s free-kick that flew through the wall.

Manager Mark Hughes said: “We were very dominant in the game. We had 23 attempts on goal – arguably our highest output this year.

“We scored a great goal and if we’d had the ability to stay in front a bit longer, I think we would have been able to manage the game out.

“But sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up when an opposition player produces a bit of quality.

“We created a lot of chances but it wasn’t to be in terms of a winning goal.

“I thought the performance was at a good level. But we’ve got to find a way to make sure we turn these drawn games into wins.

“Crawley are a team that have struggled this year. But when teams come here they play out of their skin.

“If they played like they have done today, then they wouldn’t be in the position they have been all season.”