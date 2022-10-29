Darren Moore pleased Sheffield Wednesday were rewarded for sticking to game-plan

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore felt his side’s game-plan was successful as they claimed a 4-2 win at home to Burton.

Goals from Barry Bannan, Michael Smith, Mallik Wilks and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru secured the points for the Owls, despite the Brewers pulling two goals back late on through Sam Winnall and Tom Hamer.

Moore said: “I’m all about positivity, I’m never negative. Even after the last two draws, yes, we didn’t win but we didn’t lose. Even if we don’t get a result I feel positive if the performance is good.

“If we were to change or do something different, what for? We didn’t play great at Cambridge and won, then played well at Lincoln and drew, so we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing.

“The two goals we conceded were lapses in concentration, it didn’t impact on the three points but it’s a good wake-up call for us. Not getting results can drive emotions higher but we know that our highs are never too high and our lows are never too low.

“We’ve got versatility in the squad and the game-plan worked a treat today. We went with an extra attacker and we caused lots of problems, it looked like we could score every time we put the ball in the box.

“I’m really pleased with the players and the work we’ve been doing to make the squad better and get even more of an understanding of our game.”

Burton boss Dino Maamria praised his side for persisting against the Owls despite being four goals down.

Maamria said: “It’s tough to take. For the first 15 minutes I thought we were outstanding, I thought we controlled the game.

“However, we can only control what we do. The penalty came at an important part and at 2-0 down it becomes a different game. It’s unbelievable how either penalties were given.

“I felt the team created lots of chances and played some good football today. We scored two fantastic goals, Sam (Winnall) could have had a third and we should have had a penalty ourselves.

“I’m disappointed with how we conceded the third and fourth goals, especially with them being from outside the box. We really should have done better with stopping the shots from coming in.

“Their front four is top quality, they can beat any team and they don’t even have to play well, so it’s pleasing to see the lads kept going at 4-0.

“OK we lost today, but we’ll make sure we go again for the next one in the FA Cup. There were some outstanding performances out there and I think we made a good account of ourselves.”