Jon Dahl Tomasson admits Blackburn are ‘enjoying themselves’ this season

Jon Dahl Tomasson believes his young Blackburn side are having the time of their lives after Rovers moved second in the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 success at Hull.

Rovers have now won four league matches on the spin and, despite late pressure, never looked like losing following Sammie Szmodics’ cute strike after 15 minutes.

Tomasson said: “Each game is important. We go on to the pitch to win every game we play.

“We will lose some games but, at the end of the day, it’s about doing the right things.

“We need to give credit to the lads and the way they are creating this great team spirit.

“It’s a young squad and they are enjoying themselves. We all know how difficult it is. This is a great league but it was a well-deserved win.”

Blackburn have been one of the Championship’s surprise packages under Tomasson.

Aggressive in and out of possession, Rovers also had too much defensive nous for a Hull team that tried hard, but never had a shot on target.

Blackburn were hardly at their free-flowing best, but an away win rarely looked in doubt when Szmodics steered home Scott Wharton’s searching cross into the left channel.

Away fans might have been surprised by Tomasson’s decision to regress after Hull made a lively start to the second half.

But it proved an astute decision as they serenely saw out the remainder of the game – even in spite of Hull having had lots of possession in non-dangerous areas.

Tomasson said: “First half defensively, we controlled the game and then scored a great goal.

“We should probably have scored more goals in the first half. That was the only thing I was disappointed about – we should have killed the game in the first half.

“They didn’t have one shot on target. It was a great win and a good performance and it’s good to see that we can give something back to our fans.

“Big credit to the players and also the players who came on from the bench. Everyone needs to work hard for the club and they did that.

“It was a brilliant finish, but we should have been leading before that – that was the only thing I could complain about. We controlled the game.”

Andy Dawson is unsure as to whether or not this was his last game as Hull interim head coach.

Dawson had presided over two consecutive victories, but reports suggest he will next week be replaced by Liam Rosenior.

When asked if he will be in charge against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, he said: “As normal, unless I know or someone tells me something different, it’s repetition.

“I’ll speak to Tan (Kesler, Hull vice chairman). There’s a lot going on and we’ll see what happens on Sunday.

“Are we in a good place going forward? I think the answer is yes. It’s not about the team, it’s about the group.

“First half, you have to give them credit. They started well and dominated in possession. We were probably a little bit passive.

“That’s credit to them and that’s why we changed things in the second half. We were more on the front foot and we played better.

“We probably had one or two good chances that we didn’t take. But they’re the small margins.

“That’s the difference between the teams that finish at the top end and the bottom end. We just lacked that little detail in the final third.

“We have come up against a good team and we’ve fought right until the end.”