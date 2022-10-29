This place was built for us to play – Mark Robins frustrated by stadium issue

Mark Robins expressed his frustration at Coventry’s ongoing stadium uncertainty after the Sky Blues surrendered a 1-0 lead against Blackpool.

Coventry released a statement late in the week revealing they have had to look for potential alternative venues for Tuesday’s home match against Blackburn, after stadium owners Wasps went into administration and Arena Coventry Ltd has been given until Monday to find a buyer or risk following.

The Sky Blues only returned to play in the stadium this season following a two-year exile to Birmingham’s St Andrew’s.

“The powers that be, whatever happens, they should facilitate that and allow us to continue to play our games here because anything else is detrimental,” said Robins.

“The players, the staff, the club have been punched around far too long, the club should never be allowed to be separated from their stadiums or their training grounds and it should all go hand-in-hand with your golden share to play in the league, that’s my opinion.

“It’s my job to prepare the team, wherever we play. This place was built for us to play our home games and this is where we should be playing our home games and they should facilitate that.”

On the field, Kasey Palmer’s first Coventry goal put Robins’ men a goal ahead before second-half strikes by Gary Madine and Championship top scorer Jerry Yates completed the turnaround.

The Sky Blues were down to the bare bones due to injury and illness that left Robins having to make four changes from Tuesday’s draw with Rotherham.

Robins claimed: “I think you’ve got to put it into context first. There’s a virus sweeping through, I’ve never known anything like it.

“They’ve worked their socks off, their energy is low, I’ve got very little to choose from, zero strikers available so Viktor (Gyokeres) went on the bench – (he had a high) temperature before the game, wasn’t well, felt really bad so what do you do?

“Out of that starting line-up, Todd Kane hasn’t played, Kyle McFadzean ill, Jonathan Panzo ill, Jake Bidwell ill, Ben Sheaf has had a knock and wouldn’t necessarily have started, Jamie Allen ill, Callum O’Hare hasn’t played, no strikers on the pitch and Kasey Palmer is ill.

“Yes, it’s disappointing because that was three points that we didn’t get because our energy was low, we didn’t make the right decisions and that was the reason for it.”

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton was delighted for Madine, who missed three golden opportunities in the first half before glancing James Husband’s cross past Ben Wilson to level the scores.

“It just shows what a good place he’s in,” said Appleton. “He could’ve had a couple in the first half, he should’ve had one which was chalked off because I don’t think CJ (Hamilton)’s touched it and he tells me he hasn’t touched it.

“He’s feeling good about himself, he’s working his socks off, his numbers are as high as what they’ve ever been, what the lads in the medical team are telling me with the work rate he’s putting in, so it shows where he’s at.”

“I thought we were great today, we were really, really good. I’d go as far as saying the opening 35 minutes are as good as we’ve been since I’ve been at the football club.

“Some of the football we play, some of the chances we’ve created, the only thing that’s let us down is the finishing.

“But the performance had everything because to go in a goal down with the only opportunity they’ve really created in that first half, well certainly one of two, to show the character, the calmness and the belief we had in that second half was obviously a great away day.”