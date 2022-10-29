Steven Whittaker hails Fleetwood’s Carlos Mendes Gomes after Accrington defeat

Fleetwood assistant Steven Whittaker praised the in-form Carlos Mendes Gomes saying he was “massive” in their 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington.

After a very even first half, Fleetwood came out after the break looking like a completely different team.

Three goals in nine minutes – one scored and two assisted by Mendes Gomes – saw Scott Brown’s team brush Accrington aside.

As a result of his contribution, Mendes Gomes now has four goals in six league games.

Assistant Whittaker said: “We know Carlos has got the quality. We can see it in his play, he brings a little bit of composure. He assisted two goals and scored one so that’s says what type of game he had.

“We know that as a player he wants to receive the ball in certain areas and he’s a creator for us, so he was massive for the result today.”

An aerial battle saw the ball drop for Callum Morton, he found Mendes Gomes, whose shot across goal ended in the far-bottom corner.

Fleetwood doubled their lead soon after as a cross on the byline from goalscorer Mendes Gomes reached Shaun Rooney, who scored from close range to double their advantage.

Accrington’s defensive woes continued and a third for the hosts came from a corner whipped in by Mendes Gomes and headed home by Josh Earl.

Whittaker added: “I’m very pleased with that performance. We asked the players to have a reaction to the last couple of results, we weren’t overly happy with what we were doing on the pitch and we knew this was a big game.

“The boys reacted to that, the first half was even enough, but the second half we settled into the game and showed what quality we have on the day.

“I was delighted we managed to score a few goals and have a comfortable end to the game if you like.

“You want to score a few goals and entertain when you can so it’s great to finally get that on our side.”

In contrast, Accrington manager John Coleman insisted his side would not “throw the towel in” despite an “unacceptable” performance in the second-half.

He said: “Firstly I’ve got to apologise to the travelling fans, on behalf of the players I might add, because that second-half performance just wasn’t good enough.

“After a jittery first five minutes I thought we controlled much of the half and had the better opportunities. We kept them at arms length for most of the half.

“Second half we started bright, moved the ball in and around their box but – after a sloppy scramble – they found their lad in space and he’s finished it well.

“Things like that happen in football and you’ve got to rise above that, but eight minutes later you’re three down and the game is over.

“For big periods of the second half they’re walking through us. Having shots on our goal that they didn’t have in the first half. They’ve got their tails up and it looks a comprehensive beating – and it’s exactly that.

“You wouldn’t have seen that coming in the first half.

“We’re desperate for a clean sheet and then we turn in a performance like that. It’s unacceptable for the fans and it’s unacceptable for me and my staff.”