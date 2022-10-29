That stings a bit – Michael Carrick hurt by late goal as Boro lose at Preston

Michael Carrick never expected a honeymoon as Middlesbrough head coach but admitted he was “hurt” by a late 2-1 loss at Preston.

The former Manchester United midfielder and caretaker boss looked set to claim a point from Boro’s visit to Preston before Jordan Storey headed home a sickening stoppage-time winner for the hosts.

Chuba Akpom had given Carrick a perfect start, stooping to convert from a corner after eight minutes, but Emil Riis slammed in a 35th-minute equaliser, ushering in an even contest with the teams trading chances.

It would be Storey who struck the decisive blow to leave Carrick’s team outside the bottom three only on goals scored ahead of a trip to Hull on Tuesday.

“To lose the game like that stings a bit,” said Carrick, who was appointed on Monday.

“But it is one game and I said it would never be a fairy tale from the start, I understand that.

“It was never going to be perfect, we are trying little things, it is small steps and we will keep trying to improve.

“There are big moments in games and we have to flip them our way. It is the mentality, just believing, and we will get there.

“I fancied us to go on and win, or at least score again, the way we were building (after half-time).

“The way we play football is not going to change overnight, that is impossible but we need to keep getting better.

“It is alright having positives in performances but results matter and we want to create more chances and have more attempts on goal.

“But we can’t have the complete performance from back to front after a few days.

“As disappointed as I am, and it hurts to lose the game, we have to be balanced and go into Tuesday with a new attitude and new mentality and attack the game like we were hoping to today.”

Preston won at home for only the second time this season and doubled their Deepdale goals tally for the campaign to four.

Ryan Lowe’s side entered the game under a modicum of pressure following a flat derby defeat at Blackpool seven days ago.

But Preston, who boast the division’s second-best away record, responded with a performance full of courage and purpose after falling behind early.

Riis crunched in his fifth goal this term – matching Akpom’s tally – and Storey pounced in the first minute of time added on to move Lowe’s team three points behind the play-off positions.

“When you lose derbies, or any game, it is hard, but having a week until the next one was better for us, because of the freshness in the group,” said Lowe.

“I thought the lads took on board everything we asked from them and what was required to beat a team with good players.

“We wanted to capitalise on Middlesbrough having a new manager and new ideas and I thought we possibly did that.

“(Riis’ goal was) a good volley, he smashed it right in. The lads will know Emil can hit them down the M6 or in the top bin.

“When he hits them in the top bin it feels nice.”

Preston have only one clean sheet in five matches after beginning the campaign with seven straight shutouts.

But Lowe added: “(Goalkeeper) Freddie (Woodman) won’t like me saying this but if we outscore teams and concede, it doesn’t matter. Picking up points is the main thing.

“We have the second-best away record and want to implement that at home. We are trying and sometimes it takes a bit of patience and time.”