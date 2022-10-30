England cruise through quarter-final over Australia to reach final four

England proved they are the benchmark at the Rugby World Cup with a 41-5 victory over Australia in their quarter-final.

The world number one side were patient following a slow start due to the pouring rain at the Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, but they quickly capitalised on the Wallaroos’ ill discipline to seize the match via a dominant performance from their forwards to notch seven tries and book a spot in the final four.

Australia’s inaccuracy at the lineout consistently gifted possession to the Red Roses, who claimed their 29th straight win with the result.

Marlie Packer was awarded player of the match, with the openside flanker scoring a hat-trick which included a try in the final minute.

Captain Sarah Hunter was given a standing ovation by both sides in the 54th minute as the veteran came off after becoming England’s most capped player in either men or women’s rugby.

The Red Roses will next face either Canada or the USA depending on the result of Sunday’s remaining quarter-final.