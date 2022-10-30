Search

30 Oct 2022

England beating Australia makes record 138 caps ‘even sweeter’ – Sarah Hunter

England beating Australia makes record 138 caps ‘even sweeter’ – Sarah Hunter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 5:07 AM

Captain Sarah Hunter has said defeating Australia in their World Cup quarter-final made becoming England’s most capped player “even sweeter”.

The Red Roses were 41-5 victors in Auckland on a day the veteran number eight achieved her 138th cap.

The 37-year-old told ITV after the match: “I think the thing that tops it all off has been the win. That is the focus, we are in knock-out rugby. Winning in this means the record-cap number is even sweeter. It has been so surreal, I have had the most amazing support.”

The skipper received a standing ovation from both sides when she came off in the 54th minute, saying afterwards that “never in a million years” did she think she would break Rochelle Clark’s record.

“I just wanted one cap. I just wanted to play for England. I kept hanging on, it is like an addiction – the feeling to play for your country. Hopefully there is more to come,” she said.

The Loughborough Lightning backrower admitted to keeping her mind off the record in the build-up to the Waitakere Stadium clash.

“I’ve tried not to think about it too much,” she told Stan Sport.

“But it’s a really special day, and now I can sit back and enjoy it.

“I just want to say thank you to my amazing team-mates and everyone who’s supported me throughout my career, from the age of nine to now.

“You know who you are, you’ve been immensely amazing for me and have made me the person and player I am today, I couldn’t have achieved the 138 caps without you, so thank you everyone.”

England head coach Simon Middleton remarked on the “difficult” conditions due to heavy rain in the first half, but said his side “managed the game brilliantly”.

He added to ITV about his captain: “Sarah Hunter, record performance and that is so Sarah. It would have been so easy to get distracted but she turned it on.”

Hunter’s fellow backrower Marlie Packer, who scored a hat-trick of tries, dedicated her player-of-the-match performance to two-year-old son Oliver.

“Everything about this is about him,” the Saracens flanker told ITV.

“I am here to do a job with England and to put those performances in, not just for me or Oliver but for the team.

“Australia were fantastic today but we will build from this to the next one.”

Australia centre Sharni Williams said she was “pretty gutted” with the result.

“I’m obviously pretty gutted, we love to win,” she told Stan Sport.

“We did absorb a lot of pressure. We knew England were going to come out firing and that’s what they did. That first half we should be really proud of our efforts. Obviously couldn’t hold on for that full 80 minutes.

“It doesn’t stop here, though. We really need everyone around Australia to continue to support the Wallaroos, not just at World Cups, not just at little events, but it’s all that (support for domestic competition) Super W as well.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media