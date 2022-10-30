Search

30 Oct 2022

Canada defeat USA to book World Cup semi-final clash against England

30 Oct 2022 7:27 AM

Canada overcame a slow start in Auckland to beat the USA 32-11 and snatch the final Rugby World Cup semi-final spot against England.

The third-ranked side were under pressure in the first 10 minutes, when they were forced to play deep in their own half and conceded a try to Sale Sharks hooker Joanna Kitlinski.

But they hit back almost immediately with two quick tries for Exeter Chiefs lock McKinley Hunt and Stade Bordelais Lionesses loose forward Karen Paquin to be 12-5 after 20 minutes.

Canada kept working the edge on most plays, tiring out the USA defenders, but the score stayed the same until the Eagles elected to take the points and inside centre Alev Kelter easily slotted the penalty just before the break.

The rain which plagued the first half of England’s domination of Australia began pouring at half-time, but ex-Worcester Warrior Paige Farries came roaring onto the pitch in the second half as the Canadian claimed her fourth try of the tournament from a set play in the 41st minute.

Centre Alex Tessier scored the final try of the match in the 57th minute, which was duly converted by number eight Sophie de Goede, who finished with three conversions and two penalties.

