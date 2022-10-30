Bandey hoping to return Diesel D’Allier at the November meeting

Trainer Richard Bandey is keeping an eye on ground conditions at Cheltenham ahead of Diesel D’Allier’s intended return to Prestbury Park next month.
The grey finished third in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the November meeting last season before winning at the track the following month.
Diesel D’Allier went on to finish fourth behind Delta Work, Tiger Roll and Plan Of Attack at the Cheltenham Festival in March and Bandey is targeting a similar programme.
He said: “He’s in good form, I’m just concerned about the ground at Cheltenham – I walked it last week and it was pretty concrete.
“He will be going to the November meeting, all being well. I’m a bit worried about the ground, but if it’s safe enough we’ll be there.
“We’ll try to go down the same route as last year and stick to what he does best.”
