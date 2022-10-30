‘No one better on the big days’ – Dettori gets the call for Mishriff

Frankie Dettori has the chance to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf for the sixth time when he partners Mishriff at Keeneland on Saturday.

John and Thady Gosden’s globetrotter has won big races in in England, France, Dubai and Saudi Arabia during his illustrious 20-race career and attempts to add America to his roll of honour when he lines up in for the final time in Lexington at the weekend.

The Italian is no stranger to Mishriff having ridden the son of Make Believe three times in the past, enjoying success together in the Group Two Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville in 2020.

Although the pair have not teamed up since finishing down the field on soft ground in the Champion Stakes that year, the fact two of Mishriff’s most recent pilots – William Buick and James Doyle – are required by their employer Godolphin to ride in the Turf has opened the door for Dettori to do the steering once again.

And connections are thrilled to secure the services of the evergreen rider, who is the winning-most jockey in the $4million contest and was successful for the Clarehaven team aboard Enable in 2018.

Ted Voute, racing manager for Mishriff’s owner Prince Faisal, said: “Frankie has already won on him in Deauville and has the advantage of being in the yard so has been able to ride some work on him and do some stalls work – all of which seems to have gone well.

“Frankie’s record at the Breeders’ Cup is unrivalled and there is no one better on the big racing days. He was John Gosden’s recommendation to Prince Faisal and the team are delighted he is free to ride him next weekend.”