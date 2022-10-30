Search

30 Oct 2022

Marcus Rashford’s milestone moment gives Manchester United victory over West Ham

Marcus Rashford’s milestone moment gives Manchester United victory over West Ham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 7:31 PM

Marcus Rashford’s 100th goal for Manchester United sealed a 1-0 home win against West Ham and kept them hot on the heels of the Premier League’s top four.

Rashford became the first United player to reach the goalscoring landmark since Wayne Rooney in 2009 and his thumping first-half header helped maintain their steady improvement under Dutch boss Erik ten Hag.

United launched the season with back-to-back league defeats and were thrashed 6-3 by city rivals Manchester City at the start of the month.

But Ten Hag’s side are now unbeaten in eight games in all competitions since and sit fifth in the table, one point behind Newcastle.

October has also been a productive month for former United boss David Moyes’ West Ham, but they were made to pay for a passive first-half display and were thwarted by the hosts’ stubborn defence when chasing the game in the second period.

United began tentatively after Ten Hag made four changes from the side which started in Thursday night’s 3-0 Europa League win against Sheriff.

Harry Maguire made his first league start since August and Ronaldo also started as Brazil winger Antony missed out through injury.

West Ham reverted to their league line-up after their midweek Europa Conference exploits, recalling the likes of Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek.

The Hammers were content to contain during the opening exchanges and it was not until the 15th minute that United troubled visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Ronaldo’s 25-yard shot lifted the home crowd, but was comfortably held, and then Rashford had two efforts on target in quick succession, which Fabianski was equal to.

United gathered further momentum before the interval as Rice cut out Luke Shaw’s cutback and they were worthy of their breakthrough.

Christian Eriksen combined with Bruno Fernandes and the Dane clipped in a superb curling cross which was met by Rashford’s thumping header.

It was Rashford’s fourth league goal of the season and seventh in all competitions.

West Ham showed more urgency after the restart, with Said Benrahma continuing to pose problems, and Gianluca Scamacca’s first-time effort was blocked by the impressive Lisandro Martinez.

Scamacca, who escaped a second yellow card for a high foot on Martinez, was replaced by Michail Antonio but Ronaldo looked more likely to add to the scoring.

The Portuguese headed wide, pulled a dipping shot the wrong side of the opposite post and saw another effort deflected for a corner.

West Ham continued to commit more men forward though. Soucek fired off target and Benrahma fired straight at David De Gea from 25 yards.

Maguire and Dalot stood firm with a series of decisive clearing headers as the Hammers surged forward and Antonio’s stinging drive was brilliantly saved by De Gea, who also parried Kurt Zouma’s header.

United hit a post through substitute Fred’s header in the closing stages, but they were also indebted to Maguire’s block on Bowen’s close-range effort and another De Gea save from Rice’s shot as they held on.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media