Search

30 Oct 2022

Seamus Power improves Ryder Cup chances with victory in Bermuda

Seamus Power improves Ryder Cup chances with victory in Bermuda

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 10:21 PM

Ireland’s Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium’s Thomas Detry by one shot.

“This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,” Power told Sky Sports.

“You’re going to make some birdies on the front and I knew it was going to be really hard coming in.

“I made hard work of it in the end, but I’m delighted to get it done.”

Power won the Barbasol Championship in 2021 and has made no secret of his ambition to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September.

The 35-year-old from County Waterford closed out victory despite bogeying the final hole when his approach shot slipped off the green’s false front.

Power said: “It’s a completely different feeling (to the first win) but it’s just as special. I play a lot of tournaments and it’s going to take a little while to sink in.”

Detry finished with birdies on 17 and 18 to push Power all the way with a closing round of 70.

England’s Jordan Smith won the Portuguese Masters earlier on Sunday, and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald expressed his delight over the form of some potential European team members.

Donald tweeted: “Smith, Power, Detry – 1,1,2. Very happy with that. A good week for European golf.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media