Kyle Bartley returns from suspension for West Brom against Blackpool

West Brom will have defender Kyle Bartley back from suspension for the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackpool.

Bartley missed the 2-0 home defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday – the first game for new head coach Carlos Corberan, whose side are bottom of the table.

Corberan made four changes against the Blades, with defender Conor Townsend, midfielder Jake Livermore, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips all coming into the side.

Striker Daryl Dike (thigh) and defender Semi Ajayi (ankle) continue their comebacks from long-term injury.

Blackpool will have forward Shayne Lavery available again following a three-match ban.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt continues to be assessed after a hamstring problem ruled him out of Saturday’s win at Coventry, so Sonny Carey could feature again.

Forward Keshi Anderson (calf/thigh) is back training and is expected to be in contention again for the next match against Luton.

Midfielder Lewis Fiorini (hamstring), forward Jake Beesley (foot), Kevin Stewart (foot/calf), and Jordan Gabriel (knee) are likely not to return until after the World Cup break.