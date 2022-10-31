Search

31 Oct 2022

Cricket Scotland to formally investigate 22 allegations of racism after review

Cricket Scotland to formally investigate 22 allegations of racism after review

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 3:41 PM

Cricket Scotland will pursue formal investigations into 22 allegations of racist behaviour arising from a shocking independent review released earlier this year.

A report into racism in Scottish cricket called ‘Changing the Boundaries’ was published in July, having been instigated in part by the claims of former internationals Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh, leading to probes into 68 individual referrals.

Since its release that number has risen to 77 in total, with 43 of those found to be distinct race-related issues. Almost half of those have now been sent for investigation, with a further 17 requiring additional information and four more either close to being settled or paused due to legal proceedings.

Sports law firm Harper MacLeod LLP led the review process, with assistance from the charity Sporting Equals and campaigners Running Out Racism.

While there is no clear timescale for the investigations, a statement for Cricket Scotland said the body was “committed to ensuring that these are conducted thoroughly and sensitively and, where appropriate, as quickly as possible”. A new ‘conduct in sport’ panel is also being set up to deal with disciplinary matters.

Interim chief executive of Cricket Scotland, Gordon Arthur, who was installed after the previous board resigned en masse immediately prior to the publication of Changing the Boundaries, said: “The report was clear in its findings and we are moving forward in making the changes required to make Scottish cricket an exemplar going forward.

“However, we recognise that a more detailed investigation of a number of past issues is a critical part of the process in rebuilding trust, and redressing mistakes of the past. Only when referrals have been investigated fully, will we be able to decide what action might be taken in individual circumstances, to bring closure to those involved.

“It is important that this work is carried out sensitively and diligently and I want to express my sincere thanks to those who have raised complaints.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media