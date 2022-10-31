Coventry hope illness issues ease ahead of Blackburn clash

Coventry boss Mark Robins will hope his side’s illness problems have eased ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn.

Robins was forced to select a number of players who were struggling with a virus that swept through the camp for the weekend’s loss to Blackpool.

Ben Sheaf started despite a knock, while Todd Kane and Callum O’Hare are still working their way back to full match fitness and two starts in three days may be too much.

Matthew Godden, Fankaty Dabo, Liam Kelly and Martyn Waghorn all missed out through injury and are likely to remain on the sidelines.

Blackburn will have Callum Brittain available.

The right-back has missed the last two matches with a groin problem but returns to the squad.

Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has a couple of concerns, but Ryan Hedges and Ash Phillips are the only definite absentees.

Both are making good progress, with Tomasson optimistic Wales international Hedges will be available before the World Cup.